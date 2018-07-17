Cork star Colm O'Neill forced to retire from inter-county football

Cork footballer Colm O'Neill has confirmed his retirement from inter-county football.

A member of the 2010 All-Ireland-winning side, the Ballyclough clubman has had a career beset by knee ligament problems.

O'Neill's final outing in a Cork jersey was in their Munster final defeat to Kerry, with another knee injury forcing him to miss their qualifier loss to Tyrone.

As well as his All-Ireland win, O'Neill was twice a Munster champion and twice a League champion.

“Unfortunately due to medical advice I have been left with no option but to retire from inter county football,” O’Neill told The42.

“For me it was a huge honor and privilege to represent Cork for the last 12 years. It has not always been rosy and there were many dark days but from the start I have had great support through my family, fiancée Claire and wide circle of friends and colleagues who helped me through those challenging times.

“No stone was left unturned to play for Cork but due to recent recurring problems with my knee, a decision had to be made about my future in the Cork jersey.”