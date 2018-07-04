Cork outclass Tipperary on home soil to end 11-year Munster U21 hurling crown wait

Cork 2-23 - 1-13 Tipperary

In Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork totally outclassed Tipperary to end the county’s 11-year wait for a Munster U21 hurling crown.

The Rebels fell at this hurdle three times since that 2007 triumph, including last year’s defeat to Limerick, and for the eight players who started the final 12 months ago, there was sweet redemption here.

Tipperary were way below what they produced in the semi-final, but it’s not the end of the road for Liam Cahill’s charges as they still progress to an All-Ireland semi-final against the Leinster champions. Mind you, trying to regroup, such was the nature and manner of this hammering, won’t be easy.

Cork’s Jack O’Connor celebrates scoring a goal at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening. Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

It was game over at the break, the hosts 1-12 to 0-3 in front. Tipperary were in trouble right from the off and found themselves 1-5 to 0-1 behind by the 14th minute. The visitors, following a wild pull by Cork full-back David Griffin, were awarded a third-minute penalty, but there was no green flag waved as Ger Collins was at full stretch to deny Darragh Woods.

The sides were level at 0-1 apiece at the time, with Cork hitting an unanswered 1-4 thereafter.

The Cork goal arrived on 14 minutes, Tim O’Mahony’s beautiful pass putting through Robbie O’Flynn and he duly obliged in rattling Ciarán Barrett’s net. Darragh Woods replied with his and Tipperary’s second, but they’d manage only one three more points in the remainder of the half. From the 20th minute to Johnny Murphy’s half-time whistle, Cork outscored their opponents by 0-7 to 0-3.

A Jack O’Connor goal for Cork within three minutes of the restart put to bed any notion of a Tipperary comeback. Tim O’Mahony’s point on 49 minutes meant all starting six forwards were on the scoresheet. Subs Conor Cahalane and Aaron Myers, as well as centre-back Eoghan Murphy, also got in on the act.

Jake Morris scrambled home a late goal for Tipperary. It was nothing more than a consolation.

Scorers for Cork: D Dalton (0-7, 0-3 frees, 0-1 sc); J O’Connor (1-2); S Kingston (0-4); R O’Flynn (1-1); M Coleman (0-3, 0-1 free, 0-1 sc); L Healy (0-2); T O’Mahony, E Murphy, C Cahalane, A Myers (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: L Fairbrother (0-5, 0-4 frees, 0-1 ‘65); J Cahill (1-1); G Browne (0-4); D Woods (0-2); J Morris (0-1).

Cork: G Collins (Ballinhassig); S Smyth (Midleton), D Griffin (Carrigaline), N O’Leary (Castlelyons); B Hennessy (St Finbarr’s), E Murphy (Sarsfields), D Lowney (Clonakilty); M Coleman (Blarney), D Fitzgibbon (Charleville); R O’Flynn (Erin’s Own), D Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s), S Kingston (Douglas); J O’Connor (Sarsfields), T O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), L Healy (Sarsfields); A Myers (Sarsfields) for O’Flynn (56); C O’Leary (Valley Rovers) for Dalton, M O’Halloran (Blackrock) for Healy (both 57)

Subs: C Cahalane for Fitzgibbon (22); D Connery (Na Piarsaigh) for Smyth (46)

Tipperary: C Barrett (Clonmel Óg); K O’Dwyer (Killenaule), B McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), P Campion (Drom-Inch); C Flanagan (Newport), P Cadell (JK Brackens), D Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore); G Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), C English (Fr Sheehy’s); J Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs), P Feehan (Killenaule), J Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg); D Gleeson (Ballinahinch), M Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), D Woods (Holycross-Ballycahill).

Subs: C Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs) for Campion (24); L Fairbrother (JK Brackens) for Gleeson, C Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs) for Woods (both HT); S Neville (Lattin-Cullen) for English (45); C Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) for Kehoe (54)

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick).