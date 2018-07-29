Cork keeper Caoimhin Kelleher keeps clean sheet for Liverpool against Man United

Cork's Caoimhin Kelleher has another Liverpool appearance under his belt and made another positive showing against Man United.

The rival clubs squared off in a pre-season friendly with Liverpool triumphing 4-1 on the night.

Caoimhin Kelleher after the game against Man United. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Kelleher played the full second-half, keeping a clean sheet in the process, adding to another impressive performance against Man City.

The 19-year-old also played 30 minutes against Blackburn in pre-season during pre-season for Liverpool.

What an evening for 19-year-old Caoimhin Kelleher, formerly of Ringmahon Rangers, came on in the second half of #LFC’s 4-1 pre-season win over #ManUtd in Michigan. In front of 95,000 people and kept a clean sheet too. — John Roycroft (@torban69) July 28, 2018

Kelleher began his career with Ringmahon Rangers before making the move to Liverpool in 2015.

Originally a striker, Kelleher only began playing in goal at the age of 14, and has since gone on to feature for Ireland at U21 level.

Caoimhin Kelleher in action for Ringmahon Rangers in 2013. Picture: Larry Cummins

Liverpool's goalkeeping options have improved considerably with the world record signing of Alisson but doubts remain about the backup options.

Doubts remain about the form Lloris Karius while Turkish side Besiktas have made an approach for Simon Mignolet.

While Kelleher may be aiming for a place in the U23 starting XI, Irish fans will be hoping the Corkman will get some experience with the first team.

In the friendly last night Andreas Pereira scored United's goal before Kelleher went between the sticks and goals from Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge, Sheyi Ojo and a stunning Xherdan Shaqiri bicycle kick gave Liverpool victory.