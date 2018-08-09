Cork face battle to keep European interests alive after defeat to Rosenborg

Cork City 0 - 2 Rosenborg (Norway)

By Denis Hurley

Cork City will need to effect an unlikely turnaround in Norway next week if they are keep their European interests alive after Jonathan Levi’s brace earned Rosenborg victory at Turner’s Cross on Thursday night.

The Rebel Army began well in this Europa League third qualifying round first-leg game but, despite the pressure on their opponents, goalkeeper André Hansen was never overly troubled and the visitors showed a greater efficiency when they did get forward.

Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

They had the lead on 22 minutes as Birger Meling’s cross was headed by Seán McLoughlin as far as Levi, whose shot from a narrow angle beat Mark McNulty.

It took City time to settle again after that setback, though Garry Buckley and Graham Cummins did go close.

However, a minute before half-time, Rosenborg had doubled their lead as Marius Lundemo and captain Mike Jensen combined to allow Levi a chance which he took, the ball going in off the post.

Kieran Sadlier was brought on by City for the second half and he did help to create some chance as well as drawing a good save from Hansen from a free kick, but a goal remained elusive.

While Jensen did waste a great chance for a third Rosenborg goal, they were comfortable throughout and will be strong favourites to advance following the second leg in Trondheim.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Beattie, Delaney, McLoughlin, Griffin; McCormack (Morrissey 61), Keohane; McNamee (Sadlier half-time), Buckley, Sheppard (Coughlan 72); Cummins.

ROSENBORG: Hansen; Hedenstad, Hovland, Reginiussen, Meling; Lundemo, Trondsen (Skarsem 86); Levi, Jensen, Bendtner; Søderlund (Botheim 77).

Referee: P Adeleanu (Czech Republic).