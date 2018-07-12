Cork dual stars could face another dilemma as All-Ireland semi-finals will clash

The camogie and ladies football All-Ireland semi-finals will take place on the same day, potentially placing dual players in yet another dilemma.

The Camogie Association and LGFA say that due to television broadcast commitments (with RTÉ and TG4 respectively) neither can move their semi-final fixtures from Saturday, August 18.

Cork are the most likely county to be affected having contested every camogie semi-final since 1980 and all but one ladies football semi-final since 2004.

The camogie team are likely to top their group for a semi-final place having won all three of their games so far, while the ladies football championship kicks off their All-Ireland series this weekend with Cork similarly expected to advance.

Dual stars Libby Coppinger and Hannah Looney avoided a fixture clash earlier this year, when a camogie championship game was moved to the day after the Munster ladies football final.

In March, controversy broke out over Coppinger, Looney and Meabh Cahalane's involvement with both the Cork camogie team and UCC ladies footballers. There were angry words between both management teams, as Coppinger lined out for the college and Looney and Cahalane played for Cork.

Last year, the ladies footballers released Coppinger for a camogie game on the grounds of player welfare as she faced a trip from Mullingar for an All-Ireland ladies football quarter-final (throw-in 12.30pm) to Limerick for an All-Ireland camogie semi-final (throw-in 7pm).

Tipperary camogie captain Orla O'Dwyer has also been affected by clashes. This Saturday, she faces a camogie championship game at 1pm and a ladies football one at 5pm.

Absolute shambles that Tipp camogie captain Orla O'Dwyer has to play two intercounty games on Saturday. As a dual player she has fball at 1 against Kerry, and camogie at 5 against Offaly. At least they're both in Tipp venues 😑 player welfare? What's that? #gaa #lgfa #camogie — Sarah O' Dwyer (@SarahODwyer1) July 12, 2018

Previously, legendary Cork dual stars Rena Buckley and Briege Corkery were among those frequently faced by such clashes.

The joint statement from the Camogie Association and LGFA reads:

"The LGFA and the Camogie Association wish to confirm that their respective All-Ireland Semi-Finals will take place on Saturday August 18th.

"Due to live television broadcast commitments – Camogie with RTÉ and Ladies Football with TG4 – it is not possible for either Association to move their respective fixtures and therefore there remains a possibility that dependent upon which counties reach these fixtures that a fixture clash for some dual players may occur.

"Whilst both Associations recognise and commend the dedication of all such dual players and work closely together to avoid such scenarios from arising, it is not always possible to do so in light of both Associations’ various commitments such as television coverage which aim to help to further promote and grow both sports respectively.

"Both the Camogie Association and LGFA have been in contact with the respective County Boards and management teams in the past number of weeks to highlight these potential clashes so as to minimise the impact upon them."