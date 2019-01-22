Cork defender Kevin Crowley ruled out of Division 2 opener

Kevin Crowley has been ruled out of Cork’s Division 2 opener away to Fermanagh this weekend.

The Cork defender picked up a shoulder injury during the county’s McGrath Cup semi-final win over Limerick on the opening weekend of January, with manager Ronan McCarthy confirming last night that Crowley will be sidelined for the next couple of weeks.

Also ruled out for Sunday’s trip to Enniskillen are Douglas pair Seán Powter and Seán Wilson. The latter, having undergone surgery on a shoulder issue, will miss the majority of the Allianz football league.

McCarthy is confident Powter will be back in action towards the end of February. It is exactly one year this weekend since the 2016 young footballer of the year nominee last lined out for Cork.

Michael Hurley, who had been nursing a hamstring injury of late, is back at full fitness and is expected to feature for IT Carlow in their Sigerson Cup game against CIT on Wednesday.