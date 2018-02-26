Cork City's Graham Cummins marks return from suspension with hat-trick against Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers 1 Cork City 4

By Denis Hurley

Graham Cummins scored a hat-trick as Cork City to make it three wins from three in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, seeing off Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds this evening.

In front of 1,842 people, the Rebel Army hit the ground running and Cummins marked his return from suspension with a goal in the third minute, heading home from Karl Sheppard’s cross after the winger’s initial effort was blocked.

The goal settled City and Sheppard almost doubled the lead, heading over the bar from a Kieran Sadlier corner but they didn’t have long to wait as the second goal arrived in the 11th minute from a penalty. Defender Séamus Sharkey was blown for grappling with Cummins in the area and Sadlier fired beyond the dive of Mitchell Beeney.

Graham Cummins, right, turns to celebrate with team-mates Gearóid Morrissey, left, and Conor McCormack after scoring Cork City's first goal. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile.

Gearóid Morrissey nearly made it three and the chances continued to come for City, who moved 3-0 in front when Cummins netted again in the first minute of the second half, nipping in to fire past Beeney after a poor backpass by Kyle Callan-McFadden.

Sligo had some hope on the hour mark when Steven Beattie fouled Caolán McAleer for a penalty, which Adam Morgan converted, but City ensured that a second goal wasn’t coughed up.

In the 90th minute, Cummins got his third and City’s fourth, finishing from close range after Shane Griffin’s low cross.

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers' new signings guided them to the biggest win of Stephen Bradley's tenure.

David McAllister, Danny Carr and Sean Kavanagh all struck in the second half in a 6-0 win at home to Bray.

While Kenny Browne found the net against his former side as Waterford went second with a 2-0 win at home to St. Pat's.

SLIGO ROVERS: Beeney; Boylan, Callan-McFadden, Sharkey (Waters half-time), McClean; Roddan (Wixted 65), Cawley; McAleer, McCabe, Roy (Moorhouse 71); Morgan.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Beattie (Horgan 65), Bennett, Barry. Griffin; McCormack, Morrissey; Sheppard, McNamee (Buckley 80), Sadlier (Keohane 71); Cummins.

Referee: D Tomney (Dublin).