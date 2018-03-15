Cork City striker Graham Cummins named as February's SSE Airtricity Player of the Month

It is the first time Cummins has won the monthly award which was presented to him today by Leanne Sheill from SSE Airtricity.

Cummins kicked off his second spell at Turner’s Cross by netting in the President’s Cup win over Dundalk. He then scored, and was sent off, in the league opener away to St Patrick’s Athletic.

But the 30-year-old returned from suspension in style with a hat-trick in the 4-1 win away to Sligo Rovers as John Caulfield’s side made it three wins out of three in February.

Cummins – who left St Johnstone to join City – was thrilled to win the award but insists he has bigger aims with the defending champions.

He said: "It means a lot, because I have never won these awards. When I came back I said I came back to win stuff.

Straight away I've won the President's Cup and a Player of the Month award in my first month here. I didn't win anything in six years in England or Scotland.

“When I came back my aim was to win trophies. I'd prefer to win collective trophies rather than individual ones, but it's always nice to get acknowledged, whatever profession you are in. It's something that gives footballers confidence, so it's always good to pick up an award.

I just wanted to get the games underway and to start winning games. I want to be winning trophies and the President's Cup means a lot to me. But I feel humbled by this individual award because it means you are doing something right.

In winning the award, Cummins fended off competition from team-mate Kieran Sadlier, who finished second in the voting. Limerick’s Bastien Hery was third.

- Digital Desk