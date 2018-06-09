Cork City strike early and late to go top of League of Ireland

Sligo Rovers 0 Cork City 2

By Denis Hurley

Goals early and late saw champions Cork City move back to the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table as they saw off Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Only 51 seconds had elapsed when City had the lead, with former Sligo player Kieran Sadlier on target. Taking Garry Buckley's pass on the left of the area, he did well to make space and sent a low shot across Mitchell Beeney to the net.

Sligo Rovers' Regan Donelon and Cork City's Graham Cummins. Pic: INPHO/Evan Logan

That settled John Caulfield’s side and they had further chances from Sadlier and Graham Cummins, while Sligo suffered further with the loss of captain Kyle Callan-McFadden. The hosts began to get on top though and thought they had equalised through Alastair Roy on 36 but Caolán McAleer had just run the ball out of play before pulling it back.

It remained 1-0 at half-time but Sligo continued to have the better of the play on the resumption, with sub Raffaele Cretaro going close twice while another sub, Liam Kerrigan, had his shot pushed onto the crossbar by Mark Nulty.

City made the game safe in the 80th minute, when sub Steven Beattie’s cross was headed in by Cummins for his 12th league goal of the goal, equalling Sadlier’s tally.

Meanwhile, Republic of Ireland international Graham Burke scored twice as Shamrock Rovers hammered Bray 5-0.

SLIGO ROVERS: Beeney; Sharkey, Callan-McFadden, Mahon, McClean; Cawley, McCabe; McAleer (Cretaro 62), Roy (Kerrigan 77), Wixted, Morrison.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Horgan (Griffin half-time), Bennett, McLoughlin, Kane (Beattie 71); McCormack, Keohane; Sheppard, Buckley, Sadlier (McNamee 81); Cummins.

Referee: R Rogers (Dublin).