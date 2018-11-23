Cork City reveal new black away jersey for next season

Cork City have released their away kit for next season - and the Munster club are going back to black to mark their return to Adidas after 25 years.

The kit was released for pre-order today and is available at the club shop on November 30.

Cork City FC are delighted to unveil our brand new #BackToBlack @adidasUK away shirt for 2019.



Pre-order now from https://t.co/RHGEXqjdiM.



Full details and exclusive photos

While not to everyone's liking, there was a largely positive reaction to the new jersey:

Looking forward to wearing this next season 😍 https://t.co/VeVEHy1sGS — Ciara Mc Namara (@ciara_mc_namara) November 23, 2018

Best shirt we've had since Red Nike away in 2017. Really like it. https://t.co/BRUM1QuFQv — John O'Sullivan (@johngosullivan) November 23, 2018

And for those who initially didn't like it, the break from tradition is growing on those who initially weren't too keen on it.

This is actually growing on me. From awful to possibly purchasing it 😂😂😂 https://t.co/dCkztSVDNM — Købe (@KobeDesigns) November 23, 2018

