Cork City reveal new black away jersey for next season

Cork City have released their away kit for next season - and the Munster club are going back to black to mark their return to Adidas after 25 years.

The kit was released for pre-order today and is available at the club shop on November 30.

While not to everyone's liking, there was a largely positive reaction to the new jersey:

And for those who initially didn't like it, the break from tradition is growing on those who initially weren't too keen on it.

