Cork City return to top of league with win over Waterford

Waterford 1 - 2 Cork

By Denis Hurley

Graham Cummins’ 53rd-minute winner saw Cork City return to the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division as they came from behind at the Regional Sports Centre on Friday night.

With the sides level at half-time after two goals in just over a minute, Cummins struck for his first goal in seven games when he reacted quickest after Waterford goalkeeper Matthew Connor kept out Garry Buckley’s long-range effort.

Graham Cummins in action against Dessie Hutchinson during the match between Waterford and Cork City. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

While Cummins was unlucky not to score a second goal midway through the second half, flagged just offside as he netted, the visitors didn’t look like scoring again but neither did they look like conceding an equaliser as strong defending repelled Waterford’s efforts.

After a high-tempo first half in which both sides had chances, the game roared into life just after the half-hour mark. From Rory Feely’s good ball down the left, Waterford striker Noel Hunt did well to create space fire past Mark McNulty for his first League of Ireland goal since he scored for Shamrock Rovers in 2003, coincidentally also against Cork City.

However, they had little time to celebrate as City were level 74 seconds later, Garry Buckley on hand to score his fourth goal in three games following a good lay-off from Cummins.

It remained that way until half-time, with Cummins having the vital say in the early stages of the second half.

Meanwhile Bohemians moved seven-points clear of the bottom two by thrashing Limerick 5-0 at Dalymount.

Sligo also gave themselves some breathing room at the bottom by beating Derry 2-1 at the Brandywell.

And St. Pat's beat ten-man Bray 3-0 at Richmond Park.