Cork City record biggest win of the season in Derry demolition

Cork City 5 - 0 Derry City

By Denis Hurley

Cork City are back within a point of Premier Division leaders Dundalk after they recorded their biggest league win of the season.

Having exited the Champions League qualifiers with defeat to Legia Warsaw last week, there was no European hangover from John Caulfield’s side as they hit the ground running and dominated the play.

Damien Delaney celebrates after scoring Cork City's fourth goal at Turner's Cross. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

However, they might have fallen behind early, but Aaron McDonagh’s good cross for Ronan Hale was fired over by the striker and the Rebel Army were ahead just after that as Barry McNamee and Karl Sheppard set by Garry Buckley.

A second goal arrived after the half-hour as Graham Cummins laid the ball off well for Jimmy Keohane and while Ger Doherty got a hand to his shot he couldn’t keep it out.

Peter Cherrie’s double-save from Gavin Peers and Dan Seaborne preserved the City clean sheet while Cummins was unlucky to see Darren Cole take his effort off the line.

When Cork City hosted Derry in June, a 2-0 lead was lost before they won 4-2 but there were no such moments of uncertainty here. The third goal arrived five minutes into the second half, Cummins squaring unselfishly for Buckley to get his second and Damien Delaney made it 4-0 when he headed home after a corner.

Sub Ronan Coughlan, making his league debut for the club, wrapped up the win in the 85th minute, finishing neatly after Doherty saved from Steven Beattie.

CORK CITY: Cherrie; Beattie, Delaney, McLoughlin (Barry 69), Griffin; McCormack, Keohane; McNamee, Buckley, Sheppard (Sadlier 76); Cummins (Coughlan 66).

DERRY CITY: Doherty; Cole, Peers (Toal 55), Seaborne; McDonagh (McDermott 55), Shiels, Splaine, McEneff, Fisk (Delap 66); Roy, Ronan Hale.

Referee: R Hennessy (Clare).