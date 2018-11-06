Cork City players overlooked as Dundalk dominate Soccer Republic Team of the Year

Back to Cork City FC Sport Home

Dundalk's record points haul was rewarded with eight representatives in the Soccer Republic Premier Division Team of the Year last night.

League and FAI Cup runners-up Cork City, who finished 15 points clear of third place, were overlooked as Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers and Waterford players picked up the other three spots.

The Lilywhites goalie Gary Rogers was joined by his defenders Sean Gannon, Brian Gartland, Sean Hoare and Bohs' Darragh Leahy.

Waterford's Bastien Hery took a midfield berth alongside Robbie Benson and Chris Shields, while Shamrock Rovers' Graham Burke, who transferred to Preston halfway through the season, is joined by Michael Duffy and Patrick Hoban in attack.

As Pat Morley said in studio, "Who do you take out?"

Following on from getting only three players in last year's PFAI Team of the Year when they were double winners, Cork fans were annoyed.

What are your thoughts on the team?

Soccer Republic 2018 SSE Airtricity Premier Division Team of the Year (Dundalk unless stated): Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Brian Gartland, Sean Hoare, Darragh Leahy (Bohemians); Robbie Benson, Chris Shields, Bastien Hery (Waterford); Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban, Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers).
By Stephen Barry

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport