Cork City on their way to FAI Cup final after victory over Bohs

By Denis Hurley

Cork City 2 - 1 Bohemians

Cork City remain on course for a third consecutive FAI Cup win after prevailing against Bohemians at Turner’s Cross in Monday’s semi-final replay.

Leading 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Graham Cummins and Karl Sheppard, City found their lead halved as Bohs defender Ian Morris scored a wonderful goal from nearly 40 yards, but the Gypsies couldn’t come any closer in the remaining half-hour.

Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

It means that, for the fourth successive year, City will face Dundalk in the decider, which takes place at the Aviva Stadium on November 4.

City were in effervescent form in the first half and were full value for the lead goal from Cummins on the half-hour, heading home after Seán McLoughlin had helped on a Shane Griffin free kick.

Six minutes later, Cummins’ flick allowed Sheppard to round Shane Supple and slot home and the two-goal lead wasn’t flattering for the hosts at half-time.

They tired in the second period though and Morris’s goal, a shot that whizzed towards the top corner, bounced down off the crossbar and out before being awarded by the goal-line official, gave Bohs hope.

The Dublin side couldn’t force an equalising chance though, despite laying siege to the City goal in the closing stages, with the home defence holding out.

Goal of the season contender from Ian Morris who drags Bohemians back into game with extraordinary strike from 40+ yards pic.twitter.com/0SQtqIUuqp — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) October 8, 2018

CORK CITY: McNulty; McCarthy, Bennett, McLoughlin, Griffin; Keohane, Morrissey (McCormack 67); Sheppard (Barry 89), Buckley, Sadlier (McNamee 77); Cummins.

BOHEMIANS: Supple; Pender, Cornwall, Morris, Leahy; Grant (Reghba 77), Lunney, Buckley (Byrne 90), Devaney; Corcoran, Ward (Stokes 86).

Referee: N Doyle (Dublin).