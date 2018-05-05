Cork City move clear at top after win over Limerick

Cork City 2 Limerick 1

Cork City moved back into a clear lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division as sub Josh O’Hanlon scored the 70th-minute winner with his first touch at Turner’s Cross today.

Having just been introduced for Barry McNamee, O’Hanlon immediately made his presence felt as he got on the end of Kieran Sadlier’s cross for his first league goal for the club.

Prior to that, it had been a frustrating day for the double winners, who had missed a penalty before falling behind to Danny Morrissey’s opener for Limerick.

The spot-kick came in the ninth minute after the returning Steven Beattie was pulled back by Killian Cantwell following a driving run, however Karl Sheppard’s penalty was well saved by Brendan Clarke.

Limerick hit the front in the 34th minute as Billy Dennehy’s free kick broke in the area and former City man Morrissey produced an acrobatic finish for the first home league goal conceded by the Rebel Army since last September.

City were level straightaway though as Colm Horgan linked well with Barry McNamee on the right and Cummins got a flick on his cross at the near post.

The hosts had the better of the play early in the second half without creating a clear chance and they were lucky when Limerick sub Mark O’Sullivan – another once with City – shot just wide after he came on.

Ultimately, it was another replacement, O’Hanlon, who had the final say.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Horgan, Bennett, McLoughlin, Beattie (Sadlier 52); McCormack, Keohane; McNamee (O’Hanlon 69), Buckley, Sheppard; Cummins (Kane 82).

LIMERICK: Clarke; Cantwell, Whitehead, D Dennehy (Maguire half-time), B Dennehy; Wearen, Coleman; Duggan, Clifford, Fitzgerald (K O’Sullivan 35); Morrissey (M O’Sullivan 64).

Referee: T Connolly (Dublin).