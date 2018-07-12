Cork City manager John Caulfield handed one-game ban

Cork City manager John Caulfield has been handed a one-game touchline ban.

The suspension comes on the back of his dismissal against Cork's loss at their title rivals Dundalk last month.

Caulfield is set to serve the ban in their Premier Division clash with Bray on July 27.

He was previously banned in April for one match after a game against Waterford.

City are currently second in the Premier Division table, four points behind Dundalk.

Digital Desk