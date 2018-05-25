Cork City make it two away wins in five days seeing off St Pats

St Patrick’s Athletic...1

Cork City...3

By Denis Hurley

Kieran Sadlier scored twice – the second an amazing goal from his own area – as Cork City made it two away wins in five days, seeing off St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park on Friday night.

Having had the lead through a Kieran Sadlier penalty in the first minute, City found themselves pegged back as Conan Byrne equalised for Pat’s just after the hour mark.

However, when Kieran Sadlier launched a ball forward to Graham Cummins, the striker held up possession well before passing to Keohane, who curled a beautiful shot to the top corner.

Cork’s Kieran Sadlier celebrates scoring a late goal with teammates. Photo: ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

City had had a dream start as Keohane fed Sadlier from the kick-off and, after he made his way into the Pat’s area, he was fouled for a penalty which he converted himself.

Though Pat’s did come more into the game in the first half, they couldn’t sufficiently work Mark McNulty, with Cummins going closest to a second goal for City.

He had a good chance early in the second half too, Tyson Farago tipping his shot over, but Pat’s were level when James Doona made a good run from the left and, though his shot was saved, Byrne netted the rebound.

Ian Bermingham went close to a lead goal for the home side but his effort the crossbar and the game’s next big chance fell to Keohane, who did the needful.

Deep in injury time, Pat’s had a corner, with goalkeeper Tyson Farago heading up. When Killian Brennan’s delivery was headed away by Conor McCormack, the ball fell to Sadlier on the edge of his own area and his half-volleyed effort travelled all the way to the Pat’s net to clinch the win.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Farago; Madden, Leahy, Toner, Bermingham; Desmond; C Byrne (Fagan 79), Kelly (Markey 72), R Brennan (K Brennan 86), Doona; T Byrne.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Horgan, Bennett, McLoughlin, Griffin; McCormack, Keohane; Sheppard (Beattie 79), Buckley (McNamee 38), Sadlier; Cummins (O’Hanlon 72).

Referee: N Doyle (Dublin).