Cork City make it three wins in a row with win over Bohemians

Bohemians...0

Cork City...2

League champions Cork City made it three wins in a row to move back into a share of the lead at the top of the Premier Division as they saw off Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Friday night.

In front of 2,281 people, John Caulfield’s side struck early through Colm Horgan but then had to endure a lot of Bohs pressure for the rest of the half before Graham Cummins got the vital second goal midway through the second half.

Cork's Graham Cummins celebrates scoring a goal. Photo:INPHO/Bryan Keane.

The opener had an air of good fortune attached as right-back Horgan was looking for Cummins in the area with his delivery but the ball travelled past everyone, including goalkeeper Shane Supple.

Bohs weren’t cowed by that though and, inspired by midfielder Dylan Watts, they had the better of the remainder, with Eoghan Stokes having their best chance, drawing a good save from Mark McNulty.

Half-time allowed City to sort themselves again and sub Kieran Sadlier could have scored immediately after his introduction, shooting wide at the back post when a Cummins cross fell for him.

However, they didn’t have to wait too long for the second goal, with Sadlier displaying quick thinking as his throw put Cummins clear of the Bohs defence. He finished clinically and City weren’t going to be denied from there.

BOHEMIANS: Supple; Buckley, Cornwall, Morris, Leahy; Byrne, Watts; Grant (Corcoran 69), Lunney (Devaney 79), Ward; Stokes.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Horgan, McCarthy, McLoughlin, Griffin (Barry 71); McCormack, Morrissey; McNamee, Keohane, Sheppard (Sadlier 54); Cummins (O’Hanlon 66).

Referee: P McLaughlin (Monaghan).

Elsewhere, Dundalk were held to a 2-all draw by Derry City at Oriel Park.

Waterford ended their two-game losing streak by beating Bray 3-0.

Shamrock Rovers and Limerick ended 1-all at Tallaght.