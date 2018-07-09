Cork City give Mark McNulty every chance to prove fitness ahead of Legia Warsaw clash

Cork City manager John Caulfield says Mark McNulty will be given until the last possible minute to prove his fitness for tomorrow's Champions League tie against Legia Warsaw.

The Veteran goalkeeper is in danger of missing the visit of the Polish Champions to Turner Cross due to a twisted angle.

McNulty hobbled off in the closing stages of Friday's S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division draw with Shamrock Rovers.

Meanwhile, the club have announced that Sean McLoughlin has signed a new contract with the club.

