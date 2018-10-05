Cork City end losing streak and ensure second spot

Shamrock Rovers 0 Cork City 0

Cork City’s reign as league champions came to an end at Tallaght Stadium tonight, but with the consolation of having ended a three-game losing run in the Premier Division.

Despite having nine changes from last Sunday’s drawn FAI Cup semi-final against Bohemians, City did well to repel Shamrock Rovers before a crowd of 3,105, with goalkeeper Peter Cherrie making a number of good saves.

In addition, defenders Pierce Phillips, Ronan Hurley and Aaron Barry all made good blocks in the first half as Rovers laid siege, Barry’s the most important as he took Ronan Finn’s header off the line.

With Conor McCarthy and Gearóíd Morrissey introduced at half-time, City were less on the back foot in the second half and Barry McNamee might have had a chance when he dispossessed Roberto Lopes only for the defender to recover well.

Another newcomer, Cian Murphy, had an effort blocked by Ethan Boyle, but at the other end Aaron Greene drew a good save from Cherrie and in the dying minute the goalkeeper did brilliantly to keep out Seán Kavanagh’s curling effort as well as denying Finn.

For Rovers, it means a missed opportunity to tighten their grip on third place in the table, while the result also ensures City will finish in second.

A much-changed Bohemians side went down 3-1 at home to Waterford, while Derry City ran out 1-0 winners away to troubled Limerick.