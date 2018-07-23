Cork City drawn to face Celtic or Rosenborg in Europa League

Cork City have been drawn to face either Celtic or Rosenborg in the Europa League third qualifying round.

In this morning's draw in Nyon in Switzerland, City were on the unseeded side of the draw in the Champions path, having received a bye through the second round.

Their possible opponents were five Champions League second qualifying round pairings.

The losers of each tie drop to the Europa League, and Celtic/Rosenborg came out alongside the Rebel Army.

The Bhoys host Rosenborg this Wednesday, with the return leg in Trondheim a week later.

The Europa League third qualifying round games take place on August 9 and 16.
