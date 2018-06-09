Cork athlete produces stunning steeplechase comeback after crashing fall

By Stephen Barry

The same week in which Phil Healy became the fastest Irish woman of all time, it was fitting that another Cork athlete produced a comeback to compare to her most famous effort.

Healy famously came "from the depths of hell" to win a 4x400m relay for UCC in 2016.

Now, Alannah Neff of Carrigaline CS has performed a Healy-esque comeback.

Neff had a crashing fall at the third-last barrier of the senior girls’ 1500m steeplechase at the All-Ireland Schools' Finals last weekend.

The race had seemingly been gifted to Aoibhinn McGoldrick (Holy Faith Clontarf) who was on her way to a huge personal best, but Neff battled all the way to the line...

Five hundredths of a second was all that was in with Neff somehow stealing the win in the end.

The Evening Echo reported that Neff's plans to run the 1,500m later in the day were abandoned due to a knee that had swelled to "the size of a balloon".

At least she got steeplechase gold, plus a viral moment, for her troubles.

Thanks to nTrai for the video.