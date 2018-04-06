Cork and Waterford plumb tie in Friday night SSE Premier fixtures

First and third go head to head in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.ht.

Champions Cork City visit newly promoted Waterford for a Munster derby at the RSC.

PODCAST | John Caulfield speaks to the media ahead of tonight's game against @WaterfordFCie . https://t.co/tKuDxE0D4K — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) April 6, 2018

Second place Dundalk welcome Shamrock Rovers to Oriel Park.

Next up.....

🆚 Shamrock Rovers FC

🏆 SSE Airtricity League

📅 Friday, 6 April

📍 Oriel Park

🕑 19.30 pic.twitter.com/vZzT7hVxHz — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) April 2, 2018

Dalymount Park is the venue for the game between Bohemians and Limerick.

#Bohs are back in action at Dalymount Park this Friday against Limerick.



🍷Bars open 5pm until late

🍻 Beer of the Month (Phoenix Bar only): Ambush by Trouble Brewing, €4 a pint

⚽️ Kick-off: 7.45pm

🎟️ Tickets: https://t.co/TVrQg7imSJ or at turnstiles#TerracesNotTV ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/Mvom9pDjpk — Bohemian FC 🔴⚫ (@bfcdublin) April 4, 2018

Bray Wanderers continue the search for their first win over the season away to St Patrick's Athletic.

"It's Been A Mixed Bag But There Is Room For Improvement" - First Team Coach Ger O'Brien on the season so far, facing Bray Wanderers tonight (Richmond Park, 7.45pm) & the contribution of 19 year old @jamielennon98 in his first season in the first team @gerramia pic.twitter.com/NfjN0eUjPQ — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) April 6, 2018

