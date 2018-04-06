Cork and Waterford plumb tie in Friday night SSE Premier fixtures

First and third go head to head in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.ht.

Champions Cork City visit newly promoted Waterford for a Munster derby at the RSC.

Second place Dundalk welcome Shamrock Rovers to Oriel Park.

Dalymount Park is the venue for the game between Bohemians and Limerick.

Bray Wanderers continue the search for their first win over the season away to St Patrick's Athletic.

