Cork and Galway winners of GAA Player of the Month awards

Cork’s Patrick Horgan and Galway’s Shane Walsh have been voted as the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month award winners for June.

Horgan helped Cork retain their Munster hurling title, contributing a combined total of 1-16 in their drawn game against Limerick and their come-from-behind win against Waterford.

Photos by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Walsh was a key member of the Galway team that won the Connacht football title.

He scored five points in their semi-final win against Sligo before going on to notch 0-8 in a man-of-the-match performance against Roscommon in the Connacht final.

The pair were at PwC’s Cork office this morning to pick up their awards from Munster council Chairman Jerry O’Sullivan, GPA National Executive Member Noel Connors and PwC Partner Ger O’Mahoney.

PaperTalk GAA Podcast: Dalo on a different Limerick, Divo on Galway's plan and Kerry's collapse

Digital Desk