Cork and Galway reveal new jerseys for the 2019 season
09/11/2018 - 16:48:00Back to Cork GAA Sport Home
O'Neills have revealed the new Cork jersey for the 2019 season.
The jersey is similar in design to a lot of the new O'Neill's kits and still has Chill Insurance as the main sponsor.
Join the Rebellion.— O'Neills (@ONeills1918) November 9, 2018
New for 2019. New for @OfficialCorkGAA
Get yours here ➡️ https://t.co/jL6uXxaLCR pic.twitter.com/0PLG5fLx0K
Earlier today, Galway revealed their 2019 jersey in Sydney ahead of their exhibition clash Down Under against Kilkenny.
Last week, Limerick also revealed their new O'Neills design. Unlike other counties, the All-Ireland champions have gone for a more traditional look as there will be no sponsors logo on the front of the shirt.
Here it is folks. Introducing the Brand New 2019 Limerick GAA Jersey. It is now available to pre-order now.— Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) November 2, 2018
https://t.co/SfNGgLCes4 pic.twitter.com/7NDXc8Vfn8
Join the conversation - comment here