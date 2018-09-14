Cork and Dublin unchanged for All-Ireland Ladies Football Final

By Jackie Cahill

Champions Dublin and challengers Cork have both announced unchanged starting teams for Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Final in Croke Park at 4pm.

Dublin have opted for the same again following their semi-final victory over Galway, with Cork also plumping for the same 15 that lined out from the start against Donegal.

Dublin boss Mick Bohan has named 14 of the team that began last year’s final against Mayo in front of a record 46,286 attendance at Croke Park – Siobhán McGrath for Rachel Ruddy, who went travelling this year, the only change to that team.

Cork, meanwhile, begin with just seven of the team that started their 2016 final victory over Dublin, namely goalkeeper Martina O’Brien, Róisín Phelan, Shauna Kelly, Áine O’Sullivan, Ciara O’Sullivan, Doireann O’Sullivan and Orla Finn.

Elsewhere, Meath are unchanged for their TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Final clash with Tyrone (1.45pm).

But the Red Hands have made three changes to the team that started in the semi-final victory over Sligo, with goalkeeper Shannon Lynch, Niamh McGirr and Emma Mulgrew coming in for Laura Kane, Aimee Daly and Christiane Hunter.

The first game on Sunday’s triple-bill is the Junior Final between Limerick and Louth at 11.45am.

Louth have named an unchanged team following their dramatic semi-final victory over Derry, while Áine McGrath has been handed a start for Limerick, who beat London in their last-four clash, as Caroline Hickey drops to the bench.

Cork: M O’Brien; E Meaney, R Phelan, M Duggan; M O’Callaghan, S Kelly, E Spillane; A Hutchings, H Looney; C O’Sullivan (capt.), L Coppinger, E Scally; Á O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, O Finn.

Dublin: C Trant; M Byrne, S Finnegan, L Caffrey; S Goldrick, S McGrath, N Collins; L Magee, O Carey; C Rowe, N Healy, L Davey; S Aherne (capt.), N McEvoy, N Owens.

Meath: M McGuirk; O Duff, O Lally, K Newe; N Gallogly, S Ennis, M Thynne; M O’Shaughnessy, K Byrne; A Cleary, V Wall, S Grimes; M Farrelly, N O’Sullivan (capt.), F O’Neill.

Tyrone: S Lynch; N McGirr, J Barrett, C Conway; S McCarroll, E Mulgrew, E Brennan; N Woods (capt.), E.J. Gervin; Á Canavan, L Quinn, N Hughes; G Rafferty, G Begley, C McCaffrey.

Limerick: M Giltenane; K Reidy, S O’Sullivan, A Hartigan; Á McGrath, N Ryan, M O’Shea; L Hanley, C Mee (capt.); C Ní Cheallaigh, R Delee, R Ambrose; O Giltenane, C Davis, M Kavanagh.

Louth: U Pearson; E Murray, S McLoughlin, M McMahon; A Russell, C Nolan, N Rice; Á Breen, K Flood (capt.); L Boyle, B Fleming, J McGuinness; R Carr; E Byrne, S Woods.