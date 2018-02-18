Cora Staunton shrugs off broken nose to inspire Giants

Sonia O'Sullivan was cheering from the stands as Cora Staunton overcame a nasty facial injury to help Great Western Sydney Giants to a first-ever AFLW away win.

The Mayo star had to leave the field before half-time in the Giants impressive 48-35 win over Collingwood at Olympic Park after shipping an elbow in the face from Collingwood's Sophie Casey.

But she was back on the field in the second period wearing heavy bandaging on a nose injury.

The win keeps the Giants' finals hopes alive and afterwards coach Alan McConnell paid tribute to Staunton's efforts:

"For an Irishwoman to come here having no understanding of the game and to give herself the opportunities she had today. It's really exciting for her because she's putting a lot on the line.

"She's a proud woman but really good for our team because they love her and they really want her to see her do well. I'm thrilled for her and the rest of the group that they got a result today."

Olympic silver medallist O'Sullivan met Staunton after the game and posted a picture of the pair on Instagram, writing:

"Amazing what a bit of tape can do. Great to catch up with Cora Staunton. Tough game to continue to play with a broken nose after nasty tackle."