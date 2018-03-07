Copeland to leave Munster while trio sign new contracts

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have this morning confirmed that Dave O'Callaghan, Brian Scott and Ciaran Parker have all signed contract extensions.

It was also confirmed that Robin Copeland will depart at the end of this season.

Dave O'Callaghan and Ciaran Parker each signed one-year contracts that will see them remain with Munster until at least June 2019.

O'Callaghan, who plays across the back row and second row, recently returned from a long-term knee injury.

While tighthead prop Parker joined Munster at the start of the season from Sale Sharks

Prop Brian Scott has signed on for a further two years from the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

Scott has made 19 appearances for the province and scored his first try against Zebre last month.

Meanwhile, Robin Copeland will depart at the end of this season after four years with Munster.

The 31-year-old back row has made 62 appearances and scored 11 tries during his time with the province.

"While it has been great to retain so many of our players this season, we respect Robin’s decision to move on," Head Coach Johann van Graan said of Copeland's departure.

"A physical and versatile player, we know he will continue to be successful, and everyone at Munster wishes Robin all the best for the future."

Digital Desk