Constance Markievicz to appear on Dublin City Marathon medals

Constance Markievicz will appear on the medals for the Dublin City Marathon this year.

It is part of a commemoration of 100 years since women got the vote in Ireland.

It's also the centenary of Countess Markievicz being the first woman elected to the Dáil and becoming one of the first women in the world to hold a cabinet position.

Senator Ivana Bacik, Chairperson of the Vótáil 100 committee said "We are delighted that the organisers of the Dublin Marathon have chosen to work with us as part of the Vótáil 100 programme and use the image of Constance Markievicz on the finishers’ medal for the 2018 race. This year, through our Vótáil 100 – Mná san Oireachtas programme, we are commemorating the one hundredth anniversary of women's suffrage in Ireland.

Ivana Bacik

"It is also the centenary of the year that Constance Markievicz became the first woman elected to Dáil Éireann and one of the first women in the world to hold a cabinet position. So, it is fitting that her achievements and the achievements of all of those who campaigned for universal suffrage, are recognised in one of the country’s leading sporting events, the Dublin Marathon - an event that continues to promote female participation in sport."

The 39th running of the SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon will take place on Sunday, October 28.

In 2017, the event sold out three months before the closing date with a record number of 20,000 entries. There are currently only 5,000 places left.