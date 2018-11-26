Consistency the key to Huddersfield’s hopes

Huddersfield boss David Wagner believes consistency is the key to his side’s Premier League survival hopes.

The Terriers got only their second win of the season against Wolves on Sunday, with the 2-0 victory at Molineux moving them off the bottom of the table and up to 14th place.

Wagner felt the performance was no better than others his team have produced this campaign and he hopes they can maintain that level against Brighton next weekend.

“It is totally different to the other games we have played away from home simply because of the result, this time the players got the reward,” said Wagner.

“To produce these consistent performances gives me all the hope and confidence for the next games.

“Because we have always said don’t be focused on the table, be focused on performances because, if we perform at a high level and consistently, the results will come.

“We will now recover and prepare us for a busy week ahead of Brighton. We will need all our players, and it is up to them to keep their heads high and show the same mentality.”

Wolves dominated possession but their usual slick passing game was never really there and they struggled to create chances, and often over-played, against a well-organised Huddersfield side who worked hard to shut down the space in midfield.

Despite a fifth Premier League game without a win, a run which includes four defeats, Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo insists he will stick to his philosophy.

“We don’t change, this is the way we’ve been working. It is the way that’s brought us here and we want to push forward, but we have to be better as a team and group,” said the Portuguese.

“We came from a good performance (at Arsenal) and have had a bad performance. This week we have to look at what we want.”

