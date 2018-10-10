Conor Murray extends Munster stay

Conor Murray has signed a contract extension with the IRFU.

The Lions scrum-half will remain at Munster until the end of the 2022 season.

Murray was key to Ireland's Grand Slam success this season, starting every game of the campaign.

The Limerick man, who is currently sidelined with a neck injury, has won 67 caps for his country and played 116 times for Munster.

The IRFU's performance director David Nucifora said they have secured the services of a "genuinely world-class player" for the next three seasons.

“Conor is a genuinely world-class player and he has illustrated this through the consistent quality of the performances he delivers for both Ireland and Munster,” said Nucifora.

“He has played a central role in driving the success that has been achieved at national level and we are delighted that he will continue to play his rugby in Ireland for at least the next three seasons.”

Murray has steadily marked himself out as one of the globe’s great nines with a string of consummate performances for Munster, Ireland and the Lions.

Great news this morning with @ConorMurray_9 signing an @IrishRugby contract until 2022! #SUAF



📹| Check out the full details and interview from the player himself >> https://t.co/QbJOboFBPz pic.twitter.com/1PNoAkNZtL — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 10, 2018

The gritty half-back helped the Lions secure the drawn Test series in New Zealand in 2017, before starring in Ireland’s third-ever Six Nations Grand Slam in 2018.

Murray’s half-back partnership with Johnny Sexton continues to provide the bedrock for Ireland success, leaving him excited for more successful times ahead.

“I am delighted to have signed on with the IRFU until at least 2022,” said Murray.

“Over the past few seasons I’ve enjoyed great days in the green of Ireland and the red of my home province Munster. I love playing here and look forward to making more life-long memories in the next few years.”