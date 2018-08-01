Conor McGregor's UFC return 'very close'

Conor McGregor has said he is "very close" to returning to the UFC.

The Notorious has not fought in the UFC since 2016 but his next fight could be by the end of this year.

Last week, a US court dismissed all felony counts against Conor McGregor in respect of an incident before a UFC event in April.

The Dubliner had pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in exchange for community service to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York arena.

The 30-year-old looks set to step back into the octagon with a fight said to be close.

McGregor was asked by TMZ Sport if he was close to a return to which he said: "Yes, very close. It's not official but it's close."

When asked if a fight would be by the end of the year, McGregor said: "I believe so. I hope so."

The former UFC champion also said he believes the fight will be in Las Vegas.