Conor McGregor wanted for questioning by NYPD over incident in New York

Conor McGregor is wanted for questioning "regarding an incident at the Barclays Center" in Brooklyn earlier today, a New York City Police Department spokesperson has told Press Association Sport.

McGregor, who was stripped of his UFC lightweight title this morning, gatecrashed the UFC 223 media day, sparking chaotic scenes.

Video footage emerged on social media of what looked like McGregor and his entourage storming into the Barclays Center and making their presence felt.

A video on the Instagram story of Felice Herrig - who fights at UFC 223 - was captioned 'Conor McGregor causing trouble' - and appeared to show him attempting to throw a guard rail and chairs at a bus.

Conor McGregor. Picks up guard rail. Attempts to throw it at bus. ABSOLUTE CHAOS IN NEW YORK. #UFC223 (Via Felice Herrig's IG story) pic.twitter.com/JYQZD7jtKP — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 5, 2018

It was reported that the bus was taking a selection of fighters back to a hotel.

A statement given to the Press Association, amid reports a warrant had been issued for McGregor's arrest, said: "There is no arrest warrant, he is wanted for questioning regarding an incident that took place earlier today at the Barclays Center."

- Press Association and Digital Desk