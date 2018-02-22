Conor McGregor: I am fighting again
Conor McGregor has taken to social media to insist that he will return to MMA.
He posted on his official Instagram tonight to say "I am fighting again. Period."
McGregor has not been involved in a UFC fight since winning the world lightweight belt in November 2016 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez.
In the post, he claims that he put himself forward to appear at UFC 222 when Max Holloway pulled out of his match with Frankie Edgar.
"But I was told there wasn't enough time to generate the money that the UFC would need."
True to form, McGregor emphasised that he is at the top of the UFC scene saying "I am the best at this".
Since losing his hugely publicised boxing match against Floyd Mayweather last August, many had begun to speculate whether McGregor would step into the ring - octagon or otherwise - again.
But it would appear that "The Champ Champ™" is ready and rearing to go.
I am fighting again. Period. I am the best at this. I put my name forward to step in at UFC 222 to face Frankie Edgar when Max Holloway pulled out, but I was told there wasn't enough time to generate the money that the UFC would need. I was excited about bouncing in last minute and taking out the final featherweight, without all the rest of the stuff that comes with this game. Please respect the insane amount of work outside the fight game that I have put in. On top of the fighting. I am here. It is on them to come and get me. Because I am here. Yours sincerely, The Champ Champ™
