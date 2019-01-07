Conor McGregor eyeing MMA bout with Japanese fighter beaten by Floyd Mayweather
Conor McGregor wants to arrange a mixed martial arts exhibition against Tenshin Nasukawa, who was beaten inside a round in a boxing bout by Floyd Mayweather.
What was supposed to be a three-round showcase lasted only 140 seconds as Nasukawa was knocked down three times before his corner threw in the towel at the Saitama Super Arena on New Year’s Eve.
The contest did not have any bearing on either man’s official record but did significantly raise the profile of Nasukawa, a 20-year-old Japanese who is unbeaten in 28 kickboxing and four MMA fights.
I wish to go to Tokyo to face Tenshin Nasukawa in a Mixed Martial Arts exhibition bout.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 7, 2019
Before this summer.
Please arrange this, this instant.
Yours sincerely
The champ champ. @ufc @ParadigmSM
Now, Mayweather’s long-time adversary McGregor, who was beaten by the former five-weight world champion in his first boxing bout in August 2017, has outlined his intention to face Nasukawa in the octagon.
Imploring the UFC and his management company Paradigm Sports to arrange a meeting, McGregor wrote on Twitter: “I wish to go to Tokyo to face Tenshin Nasukawa in a Mixed Martial Arts exhibition bout. Before this summer.
“Please arrange this, this instant. Yours sincerely The champ champ.”
I have worked hard with a big dream in the combat world. Karate, Kickboxing, MMA and Boxing. When I first got the offer I took it in a flash. I thought this was an opportunity of a lifetime, and although there were significant differences in accomplishments and weight classes, I felt that I must not run and take on the challenge. The days since the fight was confirmed have been enjoyable but with concerns, and I spent the time thinking about many things. At the end of the day, I got finished, but I have no regrets. I am disappointed at myself since I thought I could have done better. But I will face the facts and will continue to take on any challenge. I learned that I didn’t work hard enough to earn this opportunity, and I will use this defeat to improve myself and move forward this year. Despite all the things that happened leading up to the fight, I came to realize how truly great Mayweather was. I was the one underestimating him. I promise to make it to that level! It may take some time for me to become the man to haul the industry on my shoulders, but please continue to support me! Everybody who work to make this fight happen, thank you very much. Mr. Mayweather, thank you very much. 僕は格闘界に大きな夢を見て頑張って来ました。空手、キックボクシング、MMAそしてボクシング。 この試合の話が来た時、メイウェザー選手と戦うチャンスはもう絶対巡ってこないから今しかないと思ったし、階級も違う、やって来たことも違うとは思いましたが、僕自身も逃げずにやらなくてはならないと思い試合を受けました。 試合が決まってからこの一戦に向けての日々は、とても楽しかったし、不安だったし色々なことを考えながらの時間でした。 結果は倒されてしまいましたが、後悔はないです。もっと出来ると思った自分が情けないし、悔しかったですが、現実を受け入れて、またチャンスがあれば何事にも逃げずに挑戦したいと思います。 チャンスを活かす為の努力がまだ自分には足りなかったことに気付きましたし、この敗戦を機に自分自身を改善して今年は突き進んでいこうと思います。色々ありましたがメイウェザー選手は本当に凄く強かったです。 舐めていたのは僕自身でした。 僕も必ずそこの域に行きます！ 本当に格闘界を背負って行ける男になるまでは、まだまだ先ですが、これからも応援よろしくお願いします！ この一戦に携わってくれた皆様、ありがとうございました。 戦ってくれたメイウェザー選手、ありがとうございました。 #Cygames #rizin14 #BOXING #teppengym #target #RISE
A follow-up tweet from the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion read: “I’m the real Django no holds barred.”
The Irishman’s last foray into combat sports ended on a sour note as he submitted to fierce rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth round of their grudge bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas last October.
