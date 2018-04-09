Conor McGregor 'causing trouble' in New York hotel room, claims guest

By Daniel Bates in New York

Conor McGregor is "causing trouble" in his New York hotel room even after being arrested for smashing up a bus, according to another hotel guest.

The ex-UFC champion was reportedly overheard being "rowdy" in his suite at luxury Lowes Regency Hotel in Manhattan where he is holed up waiting for his bail money to be wired from Ireland.

McGregor has angered people staying on his floor with his antics - and has been sleeping in until noon.

McGregor is stuck in the US while most of his $75,000 bail money is wired to the US for throwing a metal hand truck at a bus carrying his rival fighters at the Barclay’s Centre in Brooklyn.

The 29-year-old has been charged with assault and could face up to 11 years behind bars.

The New York Post reported that a businessman who is staying at the Loews Regency had got fed up with McGregor’s behaviour.

The businessman, who rented a room near McGregor, said: "He’s in there, causing trouble.

I heard he was being rowdy last night.

One of McGregor’s entourage confirmed he was staying there and said that he was sleeping in until lunchtime.

The businessman spoke out on Sunday morning, the day after McGregor was released on bail.

He is said to have put up 10% of his $75,000 bail and remains in the US while the rest of the money is being wired over from Ireland.

Conor McGregor after his arrest last Friday.

The Loews Regency is located in Midtown Manhattan and suites cost up to $3,500 per night - parking an SUV costs $84 a day.

The hotel has a 24-hour fitness centre, a 10,000-square-foot salon and spa, its own grooming salon and claims to be the place that created the original ‘power breakfast’ in the 1970s.

McGregor was seen leaving the hotel wearing a pink long-sleeved top, jeans and carrying a bottle of water.