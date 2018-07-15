Conor McGregor attends World Cup final with 'one of the greatest leaders of our time' Vladimir Putin
Conor McGregor has attended the World Cup final as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The MMA fighter, who last fought in a boxing ring in a losing effort to Floyd Mayweather last year, posted a picture of him with Putin on his Instagram account.
The UFC star was in Dublin yesterday for the Longitude Festival, and managed to pop over to Moscow for today's final.
The Dubliner called Putin “one of the greatest leaders of our time” and congratulated him on “an amazing World Cup”.
Today I was invited to the World Cup final as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honored to attend such a landmark event alongside him. Today was an honor for me Mr. Putin. Thank you and congratulations on an amazing World Cup. Россия вперёд!
McGregor posted the message just over an hour after the final in the Russian capitalhad finished and signed it off with the phrase “Go Russia” written in Russian.
France won the final 4-2 against Croatia as Les Bleus won their second World Cup.
- Digital Desk and PA