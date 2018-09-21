Conor McGregor agrees deal to make him best-paid fighter in UFC history

Conor McGregor has agreed a new six-fight deal with the UFC.

The organisation's president Dana White has confirmed that the new contract will make the Dubliner the best-paid fighter in UFC history.

McGregor will end his two-year absence from mixed martial arts when he headlines UFC 229 against Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas next month.

McGregor threw numerous insults at Nurmagomedov yesterday and said he would “stomp on his head as he’s unconscious” when they meet in the octagon.