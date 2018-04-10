Conor Clifford signs for Limerick after worldwide betting ban ends

By Stephen Barry

Limerick FC have signed Conor Clifford, following the end of his six-month ban for betting offences.

SIGNING: #LimerickFC are delighted to announce that Conor Clifford has penned a deal with the club today.



Conor - a 26-year-old midfielder - was last season with Dundalk having previously spent his career in England where he started with Chelsea.#WelcometoLimerick pic.twitter.com/5vqzI8Waoy — Limerick FC (@LimerickFCie) April 10, 2018

The former Chelsea youth team star was handed a worldwide suspension from all football-related activities and fined £600 by the English FA in October for 112 bets placed on football matches during his time in the UK. He wasn't involved in any of the games.

He had been playing for Dundalk last season and made 17 appearances before the suspension was imposed.

A Youth Cup-winning captain at Chelsea in 2010 and called-up to the Ireland senior squad under Giovanni Trapattoni, the midfielder never made a senior appearance for either Chelsea or Ireland.

Instead, he went on a series of loan moves before getting regular game-time with Southend United and Boreham Wood.

“We are delighted to have Conor on board. He is a good signing. We have a light squad and when a player of Conor’s ability becomes available it is great to be able to have him,” said Limerick manager Tommy Barrett of the 26-year-old.

“Hopefully he can kick-start his career again from here.

“He is a good midfielder. He is technically very good and energetic, and we believe he can chip in with some goals as well.

“We’re looking forward to working with him. He will come into contention straight away.”

Delighted to have signed with @LimerickFCie can’t wait to get started. — conor clifford (@conorclifford91) April 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Sligo Rovers have confirmed that former Liverpool midfielder Craig Roddan has left the club by mutual consent.