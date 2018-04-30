Connacht to part company with head coach Kieran Keane - report

Connacht head coach Kieran Keane is set to depart the province after only one season in charge, according to an Irish Independent report.

It says Connacht expected more of Keane given the number of fit players available to him compared to previous years.

Despite defeating Leinster by a record 47-10 margin on Saturday, Connacht are sixth in Conference A of the PRO14, only ahead of bottom-side Zebre having earned three more bonus points.

They were undefeated in their Challenge Cup pool but lost their quarter-final to Gloucester.

Former All Black Keane was an attack coach at the Chiefs before joining Connacht last summer.

He replaced Pat Lam, who led the western province to a historic PRO12 title in 2016.