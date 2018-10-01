Connacht signing's move in doubt after New Zealand court appearance over domestic abuse incident

Connacht and the IRFU say they're "aware of media reports" concerning a court appearance by their star signing Sevu Reece.

Reece is due to move to Galway next month after completing the current season with Waikato, but that move now hangs in the balance.

Sevu Reece scoring a try for Waikato in 2016. Pic: INPHO/Photosport/Marty Melville

The New Zealand Herald reports that Reece was today "granted a discharge without conviction over a domestic violence incident that left his partner bloodied and bruised".

The judge said a conviction would have ended Reece's contract in Ireland, which would be out of proportion to the seriousness of the offending.

A heavily intoxicated Reece chased his girlfriend and dragged her to the ground during an argument on July 1. He pleaded guilty to the assault.

The judge, however, accepted that the victim had forgiven Reece, they were in counselling and Reece had been sober for three months because of an admitted drink problem.

The 21-year-old Fijian winger was ordered to pay his victim $750 within 28 days for harm reparation.

Connacht say they are "currently seeking to clarify information around the situation prior to commenting further on the matter".