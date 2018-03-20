Connacht sign Wallaby centre from Brumbies
20/03/2018 - 14:15:00Back to Sport Home
Connacht have announced the signing of Australian international centre Kyle Godwin from Super Rugby side ACT Brumbies.
The 25-year-old was born in Zimbabwe but made a single appearance for the Wallabies against France in November 2016.
He will link up with the province in the summer.
Godwin said: “I am really pleased to be joining Connacht and I’m looking forward to getting there and meeting my new teammates.
"I have had a fantastic few seasons with the Brumbies and am really grateful to everyone at the club for my time there.
"It will be a new challenge playing in the PRO14 but I know Connacht are really ambitious about their plans for the future and I hope to play a significant part in that over the next few seasons.”
CEO of Connacht Rugby, Willie Ruane, said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Kyle Godwin ahead of the 2018/19 season.
"Kyle is a highly rated player with significant Super Rugby experience and we are excited by what he will bring to our midfield as we target further success in the seasons ahead.”
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here