Connacht sign Wallaby centre from Brumbies

Connacht have announced the signing of Australian international centre Kyle Godwin from Super Rugby side ACT Brumbies.

The 25-year-old was born in Zimbabwe but made a single appearance for the Wallabies against France in November 2016.

He will link up with the province in the summer.

Godwin said: “I am really pleased to be joining Connacht and I’m looking forward to getting there and meeting my new teammates.

"I have had a fantastic few seasons with the Brumbies and am really grateful to everyone at the club for my time there.

"It will be a new challenge playing in the PRO14 but I know Connacht are really ambitious about their plans for the future and I hope to play a significant part in that over the next few seasons.”

CEO of Connacht Rugby, Willie Ruane, said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Kyle Godwin ahead of the 2018/19 season.

"Kyle is a highly rated player with significant Super Rugby experience and we are excited by what he will bring to our midfield as we target further success in the seasons ahead.”

- Digital Desk