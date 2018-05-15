Connacht sign Irish qualified lock from Leicester Tigers

Connacht have announced the signing of Irish qualified lock Joe Maksymiw from Leicester Tigers.

The 22-year-old was part of England under-18s tour to South Africa in 2014, but can still play for Ireland.

Maksymiw has come through the Leicester Tigers Academy and made his first senior appearance for the club against the Barbarians in 2014.

This season he featured in the Anglo-Welsh Cup and made his Aviva Premiership and Champions Cup debuts for the club.

Connacht forwards coach, Jimmy Duffy, said: "Joe is an exciting young player who we are looking forward to having in our squad next season. He is a big powerful lock who has progressed well at Leicester and he will be a good addition to Connacht Rugby".

Maksymiw said: "I am hugely excited about signing for Connacht and cannot wait to get over to the Sportsground and join up with the squad.

"I have really enjoyed my time with Leicester and would like to thank them for developing me as a player over the past few years.

"I know there is huge ambition within Connacht Rugby to bring further success to the province and I hope to contribute to that next season."