Connacht sign 'exciting' young winger from New Zealand

By Stephen Barry

Connacht have signed "exciting" winger Sevu Reece from Waikato in New Zealand.

He will move to Galway after completing the current season with Waikato.

The 21-year-old Fijian was the youngest member of the Provincial Barbarians side which narrowly lost to the Lions on their tour of New Zealand last summer.

Sevu Reece scoring a try for Waikato in 2016. Pic: INPHO/Photosport/Marty Melville

“I am really pleased to be signing for Connacht next season,” said Reece.

“Connacht is a proud club with a passionate support and I am looking forward to meeting the fans and my new team mates when I arrive there at the end of my season with Waikato.

“I will be doing everything I can to bring more success to the province.”

Previously, Reece finished as the top points scorer for his club side Melville and helped them to their first Waikato championship in 35 years.

He went on to score 7 tries in 12 appearances for Waikato in the 2016 Mitre 10 Cup.

“He is an exciting attacking player who will be a further addition to our back line next season,” said incoming Connacht head coach Andy Friend.

Reece moved to New Zealand in 2014 and attended Hamilton Boys' High School.