Connacht rescind Sevu Reece contract

Connacht have confirmed that they will not sign Sevu Reece.

Reece was due to move to Galway next month after completing the current season with Waikato, but that move is now off.

The province had sent a letter to a New Zealand court saying a conviction of Sevu Reece in his domestic violence case would lead to his pre-contract being rescinded.

Judge Denise Clark had confirmed that she had got the letter explaining that a conviction would result in a pre-contract agreed in May being withdrawn, so ending his opportunity to play for the club.

The 21-year-old Fijian wing appeared in court on a domestic violence charge in New Zealand on Monday and was discharged without conviction.

Connacht issued a short statement this morning saying: "Connacht Rugby and the IRFU have taken the decision, following contact with Sevu Reece in relation to the circumstances of a recent court appearance, not to proceed with a contract to play with the province.

"Connacht Rugby and the IRFU will make no further comment."

A heavily intoxicated Reece chased his girlfriend and dragged her to the ground during an argument on July 1. He pleaded guilty to the assault.

The judge, however, accepted that the victim had forgiven Reece, they were in counselling and Reece had been sober for three months because of an admitted drink problem.

The 21-year-old Fijian winger was ordered to pay his victim $750 within 28 days for harm reparation.