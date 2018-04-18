Connacht forward Andrew Browne to leave province after 13 years

Second-row Andrew Browne has confirmed he is to leave Connacht at the end of the season.

The Connacht native made his senior debut in April 2007 and has gone on to make 155 appearances for the province.

Browne was a key man in Connacht's Pro12 triumph in 2012 and he said he felt "very privileged to have played a small part" in helping the club grow.

Connacht Rugby can confirm that Andrew Browne will finish with the province at the end of the current season.https://t.co/cpP5Jc6xfo pic.twitter.com/or6ZGh85Yn — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) April 18, 2018

Taking to social media to announce his departure, the 31-year-old said "injuries have hindered me the past couple of years and I haven’t been able to contribute to the team as I would have liked."

"What a journey!! It’s with great sadness that I say goodbye to Connacht rugby after 13 years," reads Browne's statement.

"From going to the Sportsground as a kid, to joining the academy and going on to play for the senior team, it’s been amazing to watch this club grow...and I feel very privileged to have played a small part along the way.

"Unfortunately, injuries have hindered me the past couple of years and I haven’t been able to contribute to the team as I would have liked. But, as we all know, injuries are a part of rugby and you learn to take the good with the bad.

Andrew Browne. Picture: Sportsfile

"In the end though the good memories will always outweigh the bad...an amazing day in Edinburgh standing out in particular!! My thank yous are numerous!

"I’d like to start by thanking all the Connacht fans for their endless support over the years. Your dedication and support is never overlooked by anyone within Connacht Rugby and I look forward to joining you in cheering on the team for years to come.

"To everyone at Connacht rugby that has helped me throughout the years. In particular, to certain individuals in the medical and S&C departments who have helped me immensely during some tough times.

"Finally, thank you to everyone I have shared a pitch and dressing room with over the years. I’ve had the pleasure to play and work with some amazing people in my time with Connacht and I’m extremely lucky to be able to call a lot of them lifelong friends!

"I’m looking forward to the next challenge and to what the future has in store!"

Browne follows John Muldoon, Jake Heenan and JP Cooney out the exit door, all four having been part of the famous 2012 title-winning side.

Muldoon announced his retirement last January and it was confirmed this month that he would be joining up with former coach Pat Lam next season.

Lam's Bristol have won promotion to the English Premiership for next season and Muldoon will join the side as defence coach.