Confirmed: Davy Fitzgerald to continue as Wexford manager

Davy Fitzgerald will continue as the Wexford Senior Hurling manager.

The County Board have confirmed that the Clareman has agreed to remain in charge for a third season.

Fitzgerald had been considering his future since last month's All-Ireland quarter-final defeat against his native county.

A lengthy commute was said to be one of the major factors being weighed up.

A delegation of players travelled to his Sixmilebridge base over the weekend in an effort to convince him to stay leading to Fitzgerald agreeing to a 12th successive year in inter-county management.

