Colourful racing trainer Peter Casey passes away at 82

Colourful racing trainer Peter Casey has passed away at the age of 82.

Much loved trainer Peter Casey.

The popular Stamullen handler saddled Flemenstar to victory in the Grade One Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown in 2012.

Shortly after that win, Peter's interview with Tracy Piggot went viral.

Remember this moment on RTÉ?

Casey enjoyed success as a breeder - including 2009 Scottish National winner Hello Bud.

