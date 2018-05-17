Colm Cavanagh included in Tyrone squad to face Monaghan

All-Star midfielder Colm Cavanagh has been included in the Tyrone team for Sunday’s Ulster SFC clash with Monaghan.

The Moy man has recovered from a quad muscle injury picked up in late March and will start at midfield at Healy Park.

The Tyrone line-up includes championship debutants Frank Burns, who’ll start at centre-back, and corner-forward Lee Brennan. There are 10 survivors from the side which was crushed by Dublin in last August’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Tiernan McCann has recovered from a knee injury and is selected at half-back.

The Cork minor hurling team to face Clare in their Munster championship opener shows two members of last year’s All-Ireland U17 winning side. They are half-back Cormac O’Brien and centre-forward Shane Barrett. Midfielder Olan Broderick was part of the Midleton CBS side which fell to Ardscoil Rís in the Harty Cup decider earlier this year.

Elsewhere, Dublin hurler David Treacy is expected to be passed fit ahead of Sunday's Leinster SHC round-robin encounter with Wexford at Innovate Wexford Park.

The Cuala clubman missed last weekend's loss to Kilkenny at Parnell Park owing to injury.

“David Treacy should be okay for the weekend. We were very much taking a precaution with him. So he will be a big plus to us,” says Dublin manager Pat Gilroy.

However, neither Donal Burke (hamstring) nor Eamonn Dillon (quad) are expected to be available to face the Slaneysiders.

Galway goal-scoring hero Johnny Heaney said they have parked their win over Mayo and all their attention is on the Connacht semi-final against Sligo.

Heaney struck for the only goal of the game in the dying moments of Sunday’s 1-12 to 0-12 victory in Castlebar but has played down his role in the latest win over their biggest rivals.

The only reason the chance was there was because of all the work that was done in the build-up. If it wasn’t for what the boys did, I wouldn’t have got the chance.

“It was great to see it go in but there is no point in dwelling on things, you have got to move on to the next challenge,” said the 23-year old.

“It was great to get the win over Mayo but there is a lot of stuff we feel we can work on,” he added.

Heany was speaking at the announcement of a new five-year sponsorship deal between Supermac’s and Galway GAA, which will cover all adult and underage hurling and football teams in the county in addition to camogie and ladies football.

Tyrone (Ulster SFC v Monaghan) : N Morgan; P Hampsey, R McNamee, C McCarron; T McCann, F Burns, P Harte; C Cavanagh, M Donnelly; C McShane, N Sludden, C Meyler; L Brennan, C McAliskey, M Bradley.

Cork (Munster MHC v Clare): C Long (Glen Rovers); C Murphy (Midleton), P Cullinane (Ballinascarthy), C O’Donovan (Sarsfields); C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), L Horgan (Glen Rovers), C o’Donovan (Douglas); O Broderick (Killeagh), P Cooney (Ballincollig); K Moynihan (Na Piarsaigh), S Barrett (Blarney), D Hogan (Sarsfields); P Power (Blarney), P O’Flynn (Bride Rovers), E Murphy (Glen Rovers).