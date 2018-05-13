Cobh Ramblers to welcome Dundalk in EA Sports Cup semi finals
Cobh Ramblers will welcome holders Dundalk at St Colman's Park as the draw was made for the EA Sports Cup semi-final.
Cobh saw off Longford last week after Dundalk beat Bohemians 3-0.
The second semi-final will be an all-Premier Division affair as Sligo Rovers face Derry City.
Derry hammered Shelbourne 7-3 to advance to the semis while Sligo saw off Waterford in a narrow 1-0 win.
Both games will take place on Monday, August 6.
- Digital Desk
